Police are taking action against criminals who target shops, restaurants and other businesses in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police has launched a major campaign called Safer Business Action across York and North Yorkshire taking place over four days next week (March 18 to March 21).
Safer Business Action days will take place in Scarborough on March 18, Northallerton on March 19 and York on March 20 and March 21.
Read next:
Arrests made and weapons, drugs and cash seized by police across North Yorkshire
WATCH: Rare glimpse behind scenes at barrier that saves York from flooding
Detective Inspector Ryan Chapman said: “Offences against businesses can have a really significant financial impact on people’s livelihoods, not to mention the impact on staff fearing crime and violence.
“That’s precisely why it’s so important that we work alongside our partners and listen to local businesses – it means we can take action to stop businesses being targeted in the first place, and bring offenders to justice.
“These days aren’t just a one-off.
“Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams will continue to work closely with businesses to reduce the impact of this type of crime.”
A force spokesperson added: “We will pursue all reasonable lines of enquiry to help identify suspects, including obtaining CCTV footage and statements from eyewitnesses.
In 2023, we published 131 appeals featuring closed-circuit camera footage of people we wanted to speak to in connection with shoplifting and similar offences.
Details about the specific activity going on for each Safer Business Action day will be shared on the local police team social media accounts.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here