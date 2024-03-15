North Yorkshire Police has launched a major campaign called Safer Business Action across York and North Yorkshire taking place over four days next week (March 18 to March 21).

Safer Business Action days will take place in Scarborough on March 18, Northallerton on March 19 and York on March 20 and March 21.

Detective Inspector Ryan Chapman said: “Offences against businesses can have a really significant financial impact on people’s livelihoods, not to mention the impact on staff fearing crime and violence.

“That’s precisely why it’s so important that we work alongside our partners and listen to local businesses – it means we can take action to stop businesses being targeted in the first place, and bring offenders to justice.

“These days aren’t just a one-off.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams will continue to work closely with businesses to reduce the impact of this type of crime.”

A force spokesperson added: “We will pursue all reasonable lines of enquiry to help identify suspects, including obtaining CCTV footage and statements from eyewitnesses.

In 2023, we published 131 appeals featuring closed-circuit camera footage of people we wanted to speak to in connection with shoplifting and similar offences.

Details about the specific activity going on for each Safer Business Action day will be shared on the local police team social media accounts.