LEGENDARY DJ Judge Jules is coming to York to take part in a music event celebrating the city's nostalgic nightclubs.
Two of York's most fondly remembered nightclubs are set to return for a one off gig to celebrate their pasts on Saturday March 30.
The original DJs from both Ikon & Diva and The Gallery are taking to the stage at the Barbican for a night of house and trance anthems.
Paul Bailey-Hague, one of the promoters of the event, told The Press: "We have just added Judge Jules to the line-up.
"Jules of course the main dance music DJ from BBC Radio 1 from that era hosting Saturday nights, and one of the biggest DJs and promoters in Ibiza for that period!"
Many readers will have fond memories of Ikon & Diva and The Gallery.
Ikon & Diva were located in Clifton Moor between 1999 and 2005. In their short life, the "super club" with a capacity for 2,000 people saw a variety of celebrity appearances. Many readers will recall the special bus that took clubbers from York out to the nightclubs - and back home again.
The Gallery was on Clifford Street - now known as Kuda. In its lifetime, the nightclub boasted a variety of identities from GG Barnum's to Silks.
Ahead of the Barbican gig, we asked readers to tell us which York nightclubs they missed.
Here is a list of some long gone - which ones do you miss?
* Jaspers and Hot Shots!
* Tokyo
* The Olde World Club
* The Roxy
* The Cats Whiskers
* The Duchess
* Casanova's
* Barnum's
* Boulevard
* Ziggy's Tuesday rock night
* Jack n Jill's
* Silks
* Gallery
* Ikon and Diva
* Jaspers
* The Willow
* The Enterprise Club (aka Guppy's)
* Hypnotique
* Empire
* Toffs
Tickets for York Clubbers Reunion / Ikon & Diva vs The Gallery featuring 1995 - 2005 house and trance anthems with the original resident DJs of both clubs and special guests on Saturday March 30 are available online, visit: yorkbarbican.co.uk.
