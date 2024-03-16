Two of York's most fondly remembered nightclubs are set to return for a one off gig to celebrate their pasts on Saturday March 30.

The original DJs from both Ikon & Diva and The Gallery are taking to the stage at the Barbican for a night of house and trance anthems.

Paul Bailey-Hague, one of the promoters of the event, told The Press: "We have just added Judge Jules to the line-up.

"Jules of course the main dance music DJ from BBC Radio 1 from that era hosting Saturday nights, and one of the biggest DJs and promoters in Ibiza for that period!"

Many readers will have fond memories of Ikon & Diva and The Gallery.

Ikon & Diva were located in Clifton Moor between 1999 and 2005. In their short life, the "super club" with a capacity for 2,000 people saw a variety of celebrity appearances. Many readers will recall the special bus that took clubbers from York out to the nightclubs - and back home again.

The Gallery was on Clifford Street - now known as Kuda. In its lifetime, the nightclub boasted a variety of identities from GG Barnum's to Silks.

Ahead of the Barbican gig, we asked readers to tell us which York nightclubs they missed.

Here is a list of some long gone - which ones do you miss?

* Jaspers and Hot Shots!

* Tokyo

* The Olde World Club

* The Roxy

* The Cats Whiskers

* The Duchess

* Casanova's

* Barnum's

* Boulevard

* Ziggy's Tuesday rock night

* Jack n Jill's

* Silks

* Gallery

* Ikon and Diva

* Jaspers

* The Willow

* The Enterprise Club (aka Guppy's)

* Hypnotique

* Empire

* Toffs

Tickets for York Clubbers Reunion / Ikon & Diva vs The Gallery featuring 1995 - 2005 house and trance anthems with the original resident DJs of both clubs and special guests on Saturday March 30 are available online, visit: yorkbarbican.co.uk.