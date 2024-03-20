McMillian & Associates HR, established in 2018 by Natalie McMillan, aims to provide simple yet pragmatic HR and organisation development advice to help guide small businesses and their leaders.

The new office, at Marsden Park on Clifton Moor, marks a major landmark for the business and its seven strong team who were all previously working from home.

Natalie McMillan, managing director, said: “It is fantastic to be celebrating five years of business and I am so proud of what we have achieved as a team especially as the pandemic came very soon after we launched creating many challenges for businesses!

Natalie McMillan, Managing Director (Image: Provided)

"Working closely with incredible clients has been the heart of our journey. Every piece of advice and every solution we provide is personal - it's understanding the individual as well as the business to build a unique solution that makes a real difference, and we are looking forward to continuing to do so as we grow."

Part of Natalie’s vision when she started the business was to create a space where businesses could meet and support each other.

As someone who had often been ‘in her clients’ shoes’, one of McMillan’s key goals is to unravel some of the complexity surrounding managing people and creating a successful business.

The new office will include affordable hotdesking and co-working office spaces where small and start-up businesses can work alongside the McMillan’s expanding team. The rates have been purposefully set lower to support local businesses and align with the business values of making a difference.

It will also aspire to become a local hub for the business community with room to host in-person training and networking events.

(L-R) Lucy Storey, HR Administrator, Alex Brown, Personal Assistant, Natalie McMillan, Managing Director, and Zoe Nicholl, OD Practitioner (Image: Provided)

To celebrate, the team is hosting open day on Friday, March 22, from 12.30pm-3.30pm. Open to everyone, the event is an opportunity for people to drop in, meet the team, and see the new space and facilities (with drinks and nibbles provided).

If you’re interested in learning more, information can be found at: https://mcmillanandassociateshr.com/