A CAR flipped on its side after the driver swerved to avoid dogs.
Fire crews from Malton attended the incident, near Castle Howard, at 2.26pm today (March 15).
The fire service said that the dogs were in the road.
A spokesperson said: "No people were injured.
"Crews made the vehicle safe using small gear."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article