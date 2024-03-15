This pure electric panel van is best-suited to urban environments, with its car-derived underpinnings making it agile and easy to use when nipping around town.

The powertrain has an output of 122PS and 245Nm, with power sent to the front wheels. Energy is stored in a 45kWh battery and the vehicle has an electric range of up to 176 miles on the official WLTP scale, although I found it to be closer to 130 miles in real world driving conditions.

That’s not an awful lot, but the situation is helped by the fact that the vehicle can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 38 minutes using rapid DC charging, so a charging stop needn’t impinge on your time too badly.

The Citan shares a platform with the Renault Kangoo and recent development has brought about the introduction of more car-derived components.

It’s driveability really is excellent, with stable handling, little by way of body roll and a feeling of agility when cornering.

Acceleration is sufficient rather than anything to set the pulse racing, while I also felt obliged to drive well within the eCitan’s capabilities to retain as much charge as possible. For similar reasons, it’s prudent to drive without the heating on if it’s not too cold.

On the motorway, the van settles down nicely to cruise at 70mph, with wind noise and vibration well contained. Progress feels quiet and smooth, with cruise control making the drive even more relaxing.

With two trim lines available – Progressive and Premium – buyers can choose the right design for their business, then personalise it to suit their needs.

There are two lengths (L1 and L2) providing load volumes of 2.9 cubic metres and 3.6 cubic metres respectively.

For the L1 version, tested here, the payload is 425Kg, excluding the driver.

The cabin feels like a nice place to be, with a decent amount of tech. The stylish dashboard includes the MBUX infotainment system and an analogue instrument cluster.

On the Mercedes steering wheel, you’ll find the controls for the cruise control and the audio system.

The seats are comfortable enough but offer fairly limited adjustment.

Levels of standard equipment are good, with entry-level Progressive versions coming with heated front seats, rear parking sensors and reversing camera, and air con that has pre-entry climate control via smartphone app.

The Premium model adds the ‘dynamic exterior package’, as well as LED headlights with high-beam assist and 16-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, which look the part. You also get more chrome interior trim, which adds to the aesthetics of the cabin.

The load compartment lighting uses LED technology and ensures good illumination, thereby enabling better orientation in the dark and better visibility when loading and unloading your vehicle.

The 9mm thick wood flooring made from multiple glued and compressed plywood layers protects the floor of your vehicle’s load compartment from damage. It is easy to clean and improves heat insulation and soundproofing.

All in all, the eCitan is pleasant to drive, with its car-like qualities shining through – but you do wonder if it could benefit from a longer electric range.

Mercedes-Benz eCitan

BATTERY: 90kw e-motor

MAX OUTPUT: 122 (hp) / 90 (kw)

TORQUE: 245Nm

RANGE: 176 miles on WLTP scale

CHARGING: 0-100% - 2.5 hrs/DC 10-80% 38mins at 75kWh

PRICE: Starting from £35,970 for L1 PREMIUM