North Yorkshire Police said a black Zontes ZT125-G1 motorbike was stolen in Poplar Street in Holgate between 11pm on Sunday, March 10 and 11am on Monday, March 11.

The registration number is SY72ULD (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A spokesperson for the force said: “The registration number is SY72ULD and has various marks which include small damage near the fuel cap, scratches on the front forks and a small body panel missing on the left side of the front light.”

If you know where it is, please email mickey.sander@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Mickey Sander or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240043566 when passing on information.