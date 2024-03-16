YORK’S top tourist attractions have been revealed at a glittering awards ceremony.
The Visit York Tourism Awards were held at York Racecourse on the evening of Thursday, March 14.
Sponsored by LNER, the awards recognise and celebrate the best of York’s businesses across tourism, hospitality and culture.
YO1 Radio presenters Chris Marsden and Claire Pulpher hosted the event and the night saw hundreds celebrate as 17 awards were handed out to businesses large and small from across the region.
Sarah Loftus, managing director at Make It York, said: “The Visit York Tourism Awards celebrate the very best in tourism, hospitality and culture in our city and surrounding areas.
"There are so many amazing local businesses and organisations that make York a world-renowned city, and these awards are a great way to be able to celebrate all the hard work that goes into providing exceptional visitor experiences."
The winners of the Visit York Tourism Awards 2024 were:
- Business Event Venue of the Year (sponsored by Business Enterprise Fund): The Guildhall, York
- B&B and Guest House of the Year (sponsored by York Roast Co): MonkBridge House
- Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year (sponsored by Morrell Middleton): High Oaks Grange
- Event, Festival or Cultural Experience of the Year (sponsored by North York Moors National Park): Christmas at Castle Howard
- Experience of the Year (sponsored by LNER): The Deathly Dark Tours
- Independent Business of the Year (sponsored by Latimer by Clarion Housing Group): The Deathly Dark Tours
- Large Hotel of the Year (sponsored by Streamline Taxis): The Grand, York
- Large Visitor Attraction of the Year (sponsored by Ward Hadaway): The York Dungeon
- New Tourism Business Award (sponsored by PPS Essentials): The Wizard Walk of York
- Pub of The Year (sponsored by Hunter Gee Holroyd): The Lime Tree Inn
- Retailer of the Year (sponsored by York BID): The Potions Cauldron
- Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year (sponsored by Pyper York): 101 House At The End
- Small Hotel of the Year (sponsored by Booking.com): The Pheasant Hotel
- Small Visitor Attraction of the Year (sponsored by Shambles Market): World of James Herriot
- Taste of England Award (sponsored by Fowlers of York): Legacy at The Grand, York
- The Best of York Award (sponsored by York St John University): The Wizard Walk of York
- Hospitality Hero Award (in partnership with Hospitality Association York): Indra Petersone from Hilton York
