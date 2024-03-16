The Visit York Tourism Awards were held at York Racecourse on the evening of Thursday, March 14.

Sponsored by LNER, the awards recognise and celebrate the best of York’s businesses across tourism, hospitality and culture.

YO1 Radio presenters Chris Marsden and Claire Pulpher hosted the event and the night saw hundreds celebrate as 17 awards were handed out to businesses large and small from across the region.

The team at the Lime Tree Inn - 2024 Pub of the Year (Image: Provided)

Sarah Loftus, managing director at Make It York, said: “The Visit York Tourism Awards celebrate the very best in tourism, hospitality and culture in our city and surrounding areas.

"There are so many amazing local businesses and organisations that make York a world-renowned city, and these awards are a great way to be able to celebrate all the hard work that goes into providing exceptional visitor experiences."

The team at The Guild Hall York - 2024 Business Event Venue of The Year (Image: Provided)

The winners of the Visit York Tourism Awards 2024 were: