Staff from First York were among the well-wishers, some of whom came to say farewell in a special company bus bearing a message on its destination screen reading: "Kevin Hagan – Forever Our Friend."

The service was held on Friday, March 15 at York Crematorium’s White Rose Chapel.

Former colleagues joined friends and family to pay their respects (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Celebrant Fiona Brown led the service.

She shared family stories of Kevin and his twin brother Andrew getting into all sorts of boyhood scrapes.

She said even in the company of his twin, and all their elder brothers, Kevin would invariably get the blame for any mischief.

The First York bus bearing a tribute to Kevin (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Earlier in his life Kevin worked in the hospitality industry – starting off in York’s Abbey Park Hotel, then over to Leeds, before returning to Abbey Park because "the call of York was too strong".

Fiona said the work involved many outside events and corporate gigs, where occasionally Kevin got the chance to double as Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise.

Kevin left hospitality for a complete change and became a bus driver, which his sister Gillian said suited his personality because he liked meeting people and dealing with his passengers.

Another of Kevin’s brothers Michael used to tease that First Bus only let Kevin drive single-deckers as Kev ‘had nothing upstairs!’, celebrant Fiona Brown said.

She added that Kevin travelled the world, with a particular love for America, especially Las Vegas, San Francisco and New York.

Despite having sailed once on the Queen Mary, and enjoying cruises to The Maldives and Greek Islands, the not so sunny destination of Whitby was his favourite spot.

Fiona added that Kevin would do anything for anybody - and was always there for those he loved.

Kevin died at the age of 52 on February 25, after a short illness.