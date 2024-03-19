Wet Wet Wet's UK tour will hit York Barbican, joined by soul singer Heather Small.

Founding member Graeme Clark will be accompanied by long-standing guitarist Graeme Duffin, and frontman Kevin Simm. The band will perform at York Barbican on October 13, 2025.

The 'Wets' appeared on Top of the Pops 19 times in 1994 – their 56 appearances in total on the programme also being a record for a Scottish act.

Wet Wet Wet have sold more than 15 million singles and albums to date and have featured in the UK singles chart and album chart for more than 500 weeks. The band's albums have been certified 20-times platinum in the UK alone.

Wet Wet Wet and Heather Small are coming to the Barbican (Image: Supplied)

Founding member, Graeme Clark said: "To be back playing live, in the band I love, playing the songs I love, to people I love, completely fills my heart and soul.

"We were headlining a festival in Dubai recently where we bumped into the wonderful Heather Small and we are absolutely delighted that she’s accepted our invitation to join us as special guest on all of our tour dates next year."

Heather said: "I’m a fan of their music, so to be able to share these stages with them will be a real pleasure, it’s going to be one big party."

Tickets are available from March 22, at 10am - they can be purchased via this link: AXS.com/York