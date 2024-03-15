The level crossing in Moor Lane, Strensall, will be closed at 11pm on Saturday, March 23 and reopen at 7am on Sunday, March 24.

Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks of the York to Scarborough line.

Alternative routes for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works periods and signs will be in place with the route via Ox Carr Lane, York Road and Princess Road.