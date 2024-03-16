Kirby Hill House, a Grade II listed former vicarage near Boroughbridge in North Yorkshire which dates back to the 1830s, is now on the market with a guide price of £1.85 million.

Read next:

The sitting room (Image: Supplied)

The property is being sold by GSC Grays and boasts a tennis court, grazing paddocks, an orchard and a converted carriage house, and it is set within about 3.32 acres of grounds.

The tennis court at Kirby Hill House (Image: Supplied)

Harriet Naish-Bain, Property Agent at GSC Grays, said “The current owner of this superb family home has skilfully extended and updated the property, seamlessly blending modern additions with the original spectacular features.

"The converted coach house on the premises is currently used for additional residential purposes but could potentially serve as an income-generating holiday let.”

Harriet Naish-Bain (Image: Supplied)

The accommodation is spread over two floors and includes a reception hall with a Yorkshire stone flagged floor, drawing room, dining room, sitting room, library or study, living and dining kitchen, utility room, and cloakroom with toilet.

The hall at Kirby Hill House (Image: Supplied)

The first floor features a master bedroom suite with a large ensuite bathroom, a guest bedroom with an ensuite shower room, and three additional bedrooms with a house bathroom. The annexe, which includes a double garage and storage space, is accessed from the courtyard.

A bathroom at Kirby Hill House (Image: Supplied)

Harriet said: "The property is approached via an impressive circular driveway while the gardens extend to three sides mainly laid to lawn. There is a Ha Ha boundary - a kind of sunken ditch that was commonly used to keep grazing animals out of landscaped gardens and parks in the 18th century - between the paddocks and the orchard.

"Kirby Hill is well-connected for commuters, with the A1 and Motorway network just a short drive away. Thirsk station, offering mainline connections to London and Edinburgh, is also easily accessible. The property is also conveniently located near Ripon which is six miles away Harrogate, which is 13 miles and York which is just short of 20 miles."

The kitchen diner (Image: Supplied)