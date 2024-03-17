Tell us about your business

Monk Bar Model Shop is a family owned independent model shop in established in 1963 and located next to Monk bar in York. Stocking model railways, plastic kits, Scalextric, scenics and accessories including famous brands such as Hornby, Airfix and Scalextric to name just a few.

My role in the business is very much hands on, from serving customers, product ordering and despatching orders alongside a team of three full-time and three part-time staff. It is also my role to drive the business forward, look for new products and ways of attracting more customers, apply technology to help the business change with the times, oh and pay the bills!

Growing up in the business I worked part-time in my teens before spending six years as a trainee accountant returning to the business full-time in 2000. We have modernised over the last 23 years implementing an EPOS systems and invested in a new website.

Monk Bar Model Shop in York

What excites you about your job?

No day is the same and even after all these years nothing beats a busy Saturday and a shop full of customers or arriving to a stack of website orders. We are lucky to have customers of all ages from all over the country and even the world. Many have been customers for years and seeing grandparents introduce the next generation to an Airfix kit or model train is still a joy.

Proudest moment of your career?

Seeing the shop celebrate some big milestones in business 40, 50 and now 60 years is an achievement we are really proud of. Founded by John Normanton my father John began working at the shop in 1963 taking over the business in the 80s and I’m proud to continue the business today.

Advice for someone wishing to join your industry?

Listen to your customers needs and don’t be afraid to admit you’ve made a mistake or change direction. A passion and interest in the products is a must but remember that it’s a business and you can’t buy one of everything for yourself!

What makes a good boss?

I’d say listen to others and remember things can be done in a different way and you are not always right. Working with my father for many years I had a good mentor and two of my staff have worked for us for over 20 years so I can’t be that bad!

What do you do to unwind?

A hike in the countryside with my family or watching York Knights ruby league team who I’ve supported since a child.

What do you love about York?

I’m lucky to have been born in York and have lived here all my life. It’s a lovely city with lots of independent shops and restaurants. The buildings and history we have in York and of course the National Railway Museum.

Inside the Monk Bar Model Shop

What was the first job you had and how much did you get paid?

Saturday lad at the shop was my first job, first “proper” job, trainee accountant on £5,035 per annum!

What did you want to be when you were a child?

Train driver.

Who is your idol and why?

Evel Knievel, as a child I always wanted to be Knievel and had the toy motorbike and launch! (I still have it now).

Name four people dead or alive you would like to go to dinner with?

Sir Nigel Gresley

Alfred Wainwright

Prince Philip

Nigel Mansell.

What would you cook them?

Steak and chips!

Best person to follow on social media, and why?

Aldi, always makes me chuckle

Favourite book?

Alfred Wainwright – Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells.

Best holiday?

Not a keen traveller but this year's cruise around Norway takes some beating, the views and trips were amazing and it was great sharing it with my wife and daughter.

One place on earth you have always wanted to visit?

Mount Everest – but I’d be too scared to actually climb it.

What one thing could you not live without?

Mobile phone (sadly).

Who would play you in a film of your life?

Mark Addy.

What would your superpower be?

Teleportation.

If you were stranded on a desert island and you could have a luxury item, what would it be?

Airfix kit.

What is your happy song?

Sweet Caroline.

If you could retire tomorrow what would be the first thing you would do?

Go for a walk in the Lake District.

Please tell us a joke!

What do call a magical dog?

A labracadabrador.

(Joke supplied by Emily aged 10)

