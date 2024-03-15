A CRASH between three cars on a major road in North Yorkshire that caused four miles worth of queues has been cleared.

National Highways reported the incident at 12.29pm today (March 15), it happened between junctions 48 and 49 on the A1(M) - southbound, near Boroughbridge.

 

 

Both the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Police were at the scene.

Delays were said to be lasting about 30 minutes.

Sgt Paul Cording since confirmed the crash had been cleared.

In a post on X, he confirmed the driver had only sustained minor injuries.