A CRASH between three cars on a major road in North Yorkshire that caused four miles worth of queues has been cleared.
National Highways reported the incident at 12.29pm today (March 15), it happened between junctions 48 and 49 on the A1(M) - southbound, near Boroughbridge.
All lanes are open on the #A1M southbound between J49 #Dishforth and J48 #Boroughbridge following the earlier collision.— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) March 15, 2024
Please be aware heavy delays of 60 remain on approach, please allow extra time journey if traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/tRU6J8jZCy
Both the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Police were at the scene.
Delays were said to be lasting about 30 minutes.
Sgt Paul Cording since confirmed the crash had been cleared.
In a post on X, he confirmed the driver had only sustained minor injuries.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here