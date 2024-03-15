National Highways reported the incident at 12.29pm today (March 15), it happened between junctions 48 and 49 on the A1(M) - southbound, near Boroughbridge.

All lanes are open on the #A1M southbound between J49 #Dishforth and J48 #Boroughbridge following the earlier collision.



Please be aware heavy delays of 60 remain on approach, please allow extra time journey if traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/tRU6J8jZCy — National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) March 15, 2024

Both the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Police were at the scene.

Delays were said to be lasting about 30 minutes.

Sgt Paul Cording since confirmed the crash had been cleared.

In a post on X, he confirmed the driver had only sustained minor injuries.