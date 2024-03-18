Joan Lawrence was speaking ahead of today - the 15th anniversary of Claudia's disappearance.

Joan said: "The not knowing is unbearable. Every morning I wake up with a range of emotions and my heart never stops aching.

"I am constantly asking myself, where is she and what happened.

"I can't grieve or lay flowers at Claudia's grave because I don't know where she is. All I want is answers."

Claudia was 35 when she failed to arrive for work at the University of York on March 18 2009.

Police believe Claudia was murdered, although her body has never been found and no charges have ever been brought.

Joan, who is now 80, said she regularly visited Claudia's house and had made many friends in the area.

She says she wants her daughter's home in Heworth to be used by those in need - possibly victims of domestic violence as a safe house or families who were homeless.

"The garden is overgrown and I would love it if someone could take it on as a community project as it is too much for me at my age," she added.

"Claudia loved her house and was very proud of owning it. I have got to know a lot of people in the Heworth area who knew Claudia which is of some comfort."

Joan said she was now looking into what could be done with the property to benefit others.

“I would like the house to be used for a charitable purpose. Maybe it could be used by someone in need, whether it be a family who are homeless, or someone who has had to escape their own home.

“It could be used as a safe house for someone who has suffered domestic abuse. I am in talks with the council regarding options and how the house can be put to best use. It could be even used as a community project to help people in need.”

Joan said the last 15 years had passed in a flash.

“It’s a nightmare. It feels like a lifetime, but even worse, a life sentence. The suffering is unbearable.

“It’s also very hard as a lot of support out there is around bereavement, but not for those living in a state of not knowing. Fortunately I have my faith and I have so much support from people who stop me in the street or contact me to say how much they feel for me.

"I will never give up looking for Claudia, I will find a way to keep going, I have to. Someone out there knows what happened to Claudia and I won't leave a stone unturned to find her."