INOV8 has opened in High Ousegate, in the former site of Costa Coffee. The company, which started in the Lake District in 2003, provides clothing and footwear for hiking, fell running, road running and the gym.

The new site, which has opened today (March 16), also comes equipped with an upstairs coffee area - which can "comfortably" sit 20 people.

Company CEO, Mike Snell, spoke ahead of the opening. He said: "York is a good mix of town and rural.

"It's quite an active place with the feels of a town, but all the benefits of a city."

INOV8, High Ousegate (Image: Harry Booth)

INOV8 bosses explained that they hope to bring a different approach to sports brands, creating a community of customers that can develop their interests in their desired activity.

Business development director, James Nettleton added: "We want everyone to feel at home.

"No ones too good for the brand and no ones not good enough."

The expert-led team of staff at INOV8 range from qualified coaches to one studying for a PhD. James said customers could "drop in for a coffee and just chat to the team".

"It's a huge part of what the store is here to do - we're here to be a resource," he added.

Unlike most footwear brands, INOV8 prides itself on the shoes being both flexible and lightweight - along with their well known minimal soles, which they believe helps peoples feet remain strong.

The hiking shoes in the new store (Image: Harry Booth)

Following on from the opening, INOV8 will be holding the first of its run club events - on Sunday (March 17) at 10am.

The run club will then continue with a weekly run, ranging from five to ten kilometres at a time at what was described as a "social pace". For its opening in Sheffield, James said they had about 100 people attend the first run club event.

The upstairs café area will be used both before and after each run club event. James added it will also be used for yoga classes, film screenings and guest speaker events.

The store at 14 High Ousegate is the brand's sixth store. It has created six to eight jobs and will be open seven days a week: from 9am until 5pm, with shorter hours of 10am to 4pm on Sundays.