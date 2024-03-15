Nadia Stacey, who studied media make-up at York College in the city from 2004 to 2006, scooped the Best Makeup and Hairstyling gong at Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards Ceremony.

It was in recognition of her work as makeup, hair and prosthetics designer on the movie Poor Things, for which she also won a BAFTA last month.

Emma Stone in Poor Things (Image: Cambridge Film Trust)

Nadia has always maintained close links with her former education provider, where she was a classmate of current York College University Centre BA (Hons) media make-up, special effects and hair design programme lead Sharon Barrington.

She has previously expressed her pride at being a former student and sent a video message of support to students during the Covid Lockdown.

Nadia is now intending to visit campus when her busy schedule permits.

Her prestigious accolade follows the success of another former York College Media Make-up student Freda Ellis, who won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup earlier this year in recognition of her work on the Netflix show Wednesday.

Sharon said: “The success of both Nadia and Freda this year has created quite a buzz in the department. Students have found great inspiration and encouragement in knowing that one of us or, in fact, two of us have made it to the top and are well-known names in the television and film industry.

“Nadia has fond memories of studying at York College and we have swapped memories of the lovely tutor Val Elliott, who we both admired during our studies together. Although Nadia is an extremely busy make-up designer, she has found the time to reach out and check in via Instagram and support our students.

“We are truly proud that two women who studied at York College have gone on to great success. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to both and will be drinking a lovely cup of Yorkshire Tea to celebrate.”

Nikki King, Emma Dobson and Sharon Barrington celebrating Nadia's win at York College (Image: York College)

Nadia’s triumph was even celebrated with exuberance by best actress winner Emma Stone, who she worked with on Poor Things, as well as other award-winning films such as Cruella and The Favourite.

The Hollywood A-Lister was videoed breaking off from chatting backstage with fellow actress Kirsten Dunst when she spotted Nadia’s acceptance speech on TV.

Dashing over to listen, she was heard to cry: “Oh my God, it’s Nadia! I love her!”

A clearly excited Nadia went on to express her gratitude to a number of people including her mum and Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos, saying: “Thank you to the Academy. I can’t believe I just said those words. Thank you to Yorgos for making films like nobody else.”

Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos (Image: PA)

Having initially been inspired to get into media make-up by Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video and The Elephant Man film, after leaving York College Nadia worked her way up through the ranks as a trainee, junior, artist and then designer.

With credits for TV and film as a Make-up Artist dating back to 2006, some of her early work included roles for directors such as Steven Spielberg and Guy Ritchie on War Horse and Sherlock Holmes respectively.

She has also carried out make-up duties for Harry Potter and Marvel films, as well as the hit TV drama Downton Abbey.

Former York College student Nadia Stacey with her Oscar (Image: Supplied)

In an email to York College, Nadia wrote: “I’m so proud that I came from your course and, if you ever want me to do anything for the students on the course, I’d be more than happy to.”

During her video message to students amid the pandemic in 2020, meanwhile, she spoke about how the Media Make-up course had impacted her life and career and how it could provide them with a platform to prosper in the industry, too.

She said: “I just wanted to let you know how good a course that you’re on and what great things you can achieve from that course and I know that because I did it a few years ago – quite a few years ago – and in 2019 this happened…”

Nadia then turned the camera towards the awards she won for The Favourite and went on: “I won the European Film Award, the BAFTA and the British Independent Film award all for the film The Favourite and all because I was on that course at York College so, even when it feels like you won’t get there, you will. Stick with it and I can’t wait to see what you all achieve in the future.”

Olivia Coleman as Queen Anne in The Favourite