Police searching for a teenage York girl who went missing yesterday say the 15-year-old has been found 'safe and well'.
Police launched an appeal yesterday saying they were 'concerned for her welfare.'
But a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said today: "We're pleased to report that she has been found safe and well.
"Many thanks to everyone who shared the appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article