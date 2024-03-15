AN appeal has gone out folllowing a crash involving several vehicles outside a popular restaurant in York.
North Yorksire Police say it happened at 2.28pm on Thursday, February 29 outside the Harvester Restaurant in Stirling Road at Clifton Moor.
Read next:
- Five people arrested after police raids in North Yorkshire
- 'They are like my family' - York man's martial arts mission
- Popular market place set to get a revamp
A police spokesman said: "A grey Volvo collided with several other vehicles. We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision or who has relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.
"We’re also keen to hear from any member of the public whose vehicle was damaged in this incident that has not spoken with us.
"Please email Dave Ellison david.ellison@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call us on 101 and ask for Dave Ellison.Please quote reference 12240037124 when passing on information."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article