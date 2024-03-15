North Yorksire Police say it happened at 2.28pm on Thursday, February 29 outside the Harvester Restaurant in Stirling Road at Clifton Moor.

A police spokesman said: "A grey Volvo collided with several other vehicles. We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision or who has relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

"We’re also keen to hear from any member of the public whose vehicle was damaged in this incident that has not spoken with us.

"Please email Dave Ellison david.ellison@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call us on 101 and ask for Dave Ellison.Please quote reference 12240037124 when passing on information."