To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Grammy award-winning sensation Riverdance is embarking on a special 30 venue anniversary tour and will be hosting five shows at the York Barbican from Friday October 24 to Sunday October 26, 2025.

Riverdance is a cultural sensation that rose to fame after being featured in the interval of the Eurovision Song Contest. Its unique fusion of Irish and international dance that has captured the heart of millions worldwide and garners a following the world over.

John McColgan, director of Riverdance, said “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on.

“In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots.

“On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation’ of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Audiences are set to expect a ‘rejuvenated’ version of the much-loved show with new innovative choreography, state of the art graphics and lighting, and a ‘New Generation of Performers’ – all of whom were not born at the time of the original show.

Ticket will be on sale from Friday March 22 at 10am at axs.com/York.