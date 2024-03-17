A national gym chain has revealed plans to open a branch in York.
Everlast Gyms has submitted plans to merge units 12A and 12B in Monks Cross, creating an 11,345 square foot gym space.
Plans have also been submitted to extend the mezzanines in both units.
The units are currently vacant, and have been for some time.
According to the planning application, weekday opening hours are expected to be from 6am to 10pm, closing at 9pm on Fridays. Weekend opening hours are planned to be 8am until 6pm.
The application will be considered at consultation on March 25.
Everlast currently has 56 gyms nationwide, with the nearest being found in Leeds and Hull. Memberships typically cost about £30 per month. Everlast Gym's are part of Sports Direct Fitness group.
