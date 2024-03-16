A LEVEL crossing on the outskirts of York will be out of action overnight for the next part of a week while work is carried out.
Millfield Lane level crossing in Station Road, Poppleton, will be closed over consecutive nights at 11pm on Wednesday, March 27 and ending at 6.45am on Friday, March 29. It' s envisaged that the road will only be closed between 11pm and 6.45am
each night.
Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks.
An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period and signs will be in place.
City of York Council say vehicles will be allowed to use the bus gate between Millfield Lane and Low Poppleton Lane, without risk of enforcement action, for the works duration only.
