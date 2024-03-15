Areas close to the River Ouse in the city centre are underwater this morning (Friday, March 15).

A flood warning is in place for riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

At 9.30am the Ouse was at 2.93m at the Viking Recorder – one metre above the top of the river’s normal range.

The Environment Agency expects the river to fall throughout today.

Flooding in Tower Gardens, York, today (Friday, March 15) (Image: Harry Booth)

But it has predicted the Ouse will rise again from 9.30pm – peaking at 3.40m at 9.30am tomorrow.

The agency expects the river to have fallen to within its normal range by tomorrow night.

An agency spokesperson urged people to avoid using low lying footpaths and not to drive through flood water.

“We will continue to monitor levels closely,” they said.

Light rain is expected at 6pm today, according to Met Office forecasters.

No more rain is forecast this weekend with clouds and sunny intervals predicted.