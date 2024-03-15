However, not all airports will be scrapping the 100ml liquids restriction.

If you’re wondering which airports will continue enforcing the 100ml liquid allowance, look no further.

Holiday provider Club Med has revealed which airports are yet to upgrade to new scanning and security equipment to help Brits ahead of their holidays this summer.

How does the new technology work?





New CT machines, similar to ones used in hospitals, are planned to replace old airport technology.

The new scanners provide clearer, more accurate 3D images, allowing airport staff to identify the contents of passenger hand luggage at a faster rate.

This means those carrying liquids and electricals in their hand luggage won’t need to remove them at the checkpoint and instead they’ll be able to leave them safely packed.

Use of the new technology will hopefully speed up wait times at security whilst also ensuring more meticulous security checks.

Which airports are still following the 100ml liquid rule for hand luggage?





It’s important to note which airports still have the ban in place to prevent delays and having to abandon your possessions at security.

The airports currently behind schedule and still have the rule in place are as follows, according to Club Med:

London Heathrow Airport (LHR)

London Gatwick Airport (LGW)

London Stansted Airport (STN)

London Luton Airport (LTN)

Manchester Airport (MAN)

Birmingham Airport (BHX)

Edinburgh Airport (EDI)

Glasgow Airport (GLA)

Bristol Airport (BRS)

Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LPL)

Belfast International Airport (BFS)

Newcastle Airport (NCL)

East Midlands Airport (EMA)

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA)

Southampton Airport (SOU)

What happens if you don’t follow the 100ml liquid rule?





The 100ml rule restricts passengers from carrying containers of liquids, gels and aerosols exceeding 100 millilitres in their hand luggage.

It aims to improve security at airports by managing the risk of concealed explosive devices.

All liquids, gels and aerosols travellers wish to bring on board need to be transferred into containers of 100ml or less and placed within a single, transparent, resealable plastic bag.

The contents of the bag must not exceed 1 litre and if passengers are found to have more than the maximum allowance, they could face having to leave their belongings at the security checkpoint.