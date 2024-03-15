North Yorkshire Police say that they arrested the five as part of Clear, Hold, Build (CHB) in Scarborough.

A police spokesman said: “We are working closely with community partners on a new project to tackle serious and organised crime in the Barrowcliff estate in Scarborough.

“It is a Home Office strategy in the area to reclaim and rebuild the neighbourhood and improve the quality of life for residents.

“As part of the Clear stage, we executed three simultaneous drugs warrants on the Barrowcliff estate in Scarborough as part of a 'Day of Action' on Wednesday, March 6.

“Two houses on Colescliffe Road were searched. At one of the addresses, an 18-year-old local man was issued with a cannabis warning.

“At the other, a 39-year old local woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drugs and handling stolen goods. A 41-year-old man, from the Leeds area, was also arrested for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

“A further three arrests were made at an address on Oxcliff. A 29-year-old man from Scarborough was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs, and a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Scarborough, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possessing criminal property.

“All five people arrested have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

“The police will continue to use all available powers and tactics to disrupt and impede the ability of criminals to operate.”

