NHS prescriptions increased by 30p in April 2023 for people in England, meaning the total price is now £9.65 per item.

However, to help you lower the costs of any prescriptions and medication you might need to buy at a chemist, Which? has put together some money-saving tips.

Some of the ways you can save money for NHS prescriptions and medication

Get a prepayment certificate

Those who purchase four or more prescriptions in three months – or 12 or more prescriptions in 12 months – could save money with a prepayment certificate (PPC). A PPC covers all NHS prescriptions, including dental prescriptions, no matter how many items are needed.

PPCs can be bought online via the NHS website. After prices went up last year, a three-month PPC now costs £31.25 and a 12-month PPC is priced at £111.60.

By opting for a 12-month PPC, you can either pay upfront or by 10-month direct debit instalments.

Which? found that consumers could make significant savings with a 12-month PPC. For instance, someone paying prescriptions for two items per month could save £116.30 per year. For three items per month, the savings would be £228.50, and for four items each month, the savings would be £340.70.

Save money on medication for the menopause

People going through menopause who take hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can access a new type of prescription prepayment certificate since April 2023.

Those who take medication for the menopause could also save money (Image: Canva)

The new PPC lasts for 12 months and can be purchased for £19.30 – the equivalent of two individual prescription charges. You’ll be able to use the PPC for as many menopause prescription items as needed for a whole year.

Some people can access free prescriptions

Prescriptions are free in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Although there is usually a charge in England, there are some medications that are free including contraceptives and drugs administered to patients in hospitals.

People may also qualify for free prescriptions due to their age if they have a low income or receive certain benefits, or if they have a medical condition.

People who are pregnant or have had a baby in the past 12 months can also get free prescriptions with a valid maternity exemption certificate.

Ask for a bigger prescription

It is worth asking your doctor for a larger prescription, especially if it is for a medicine you take regularly which is not dangerous if overused.

Doing this means you’d only have to pay one prescription charge for a higher quantity of medicine. For example, if you take cream for eczema, you could ask if the cream comes in a larger-sized bottle. However, be aware your doctor might not be able to say yes.

Consider whether you need a prescription

If you have common medications prescribed – such as painkillers or creams which are also available over the counter – you might not need a prescription and could save money by shopping around for the best price.

Ditch big brands and buy from supermarkets

A lot of medicines can be bought over the counter without needing a prescription from your GP. However, beware that branded painkillers can be expensive – and if you buy them regularly then costs add up. Budget and non-branded versions of common painkillers such as paracetamol and ibuprofen usually cost a fraction of their branded counterparts.

You can save money on a range of medicines by buying cheaper alternatives (Image: Canva)

By law, cheaper medicines have to be ‘bioequivalent’ to the branded versions – which means they must contain the same active ingredients and have to work in the same way.

A previous Which? investigation found that ditching big brands and buying cheaper alternatives from supermarkets and discount stores could secure big savings on a range of medicines.

For example, last year Which? found a 16-pack of Asda’s own branded ibuprofen cost just 80p, 58% cheaper than a pack of Nurofen (which was priced at £1.89 in Asda).

Think twice about combination remedies

Many cold and flu medicines offer combination preparations that are advertised as a comprehensive remedy for a given ailment.

For example, ‘cold and flu’ tablets usually contain caffeine, paracetamol, and phenylephrine hydrochloride, a decongestant.

However, a similar caffeine effect can be achieved by taking a much cheaper generic paracetamol and drinking tea or coffee.