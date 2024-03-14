Team Dynamite won the Lenovo Primary F1 in Schools 2024 UK National Finals on March 12.

Four teams from the school in Whitby Avenue qualified for the finals in Rotherham after fending off competition from other schools across Yorkshire and the Humber at regional finals held in York.

The competition saw participants design, make and race miniature F1 cars, with teams assessed across a variety of areas – including car speed, engineering quality, brand identity and verbal presentation skills.

Members of Team Dynamite at the national finals (Image: F1 in Schools)

The event promoted the learning of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects and allowed students and pupils aged nine to 19 to participate in the multi-disciplinary challenge using professional CAD software to design, analyse, manufacture, test, and race air powered F1 cars.

Team members had job titles and assigned duties in order to co-ordinate plans to bring the car to the start line.

Fighting off the tough competition, Team Dynamite - made up of Effie, 11, Chloe, 10, Macy, 10, and Lily, 10 - impressed the panel of 27 judges, made up of industry professionals and members of F1 teams, to take home the prestigious trophy.

Chloe, head of communications, said: “It feels amazing to be the national champions!

“We never expected to win, and I’m so proud of all the team for making it possible.

“We’d also like to thank our teacher, Mr Dwyer, for his support - we couldn’t have done it without him – and we can’t wait to go Silverstone this summer and see the F1 cars in real life.”

Team Dynamite on the top step of the podium (Image: F1 in Schools)

Their prize will also see Team Dynamite receive an exclusive experience at the British F1 Grand Prix, with paddock access and a highly sought-after tour of an F1 team’s garage at the famous Silverstone race.

Gareth Dwyer, teacher at Hempland Primary School, said: “We're really proud of the time and effort that all four teams have committed to this project, and it's been an absolute pleasure to see how the children have grown throughout the challenge.

“It's great for all of the them to be able to celebrate their successes, both at the regional and national finals.

“The opportunities that the F1 in Schools project have provided, and the skills that the children have learned, are truly once-in-a-lifetime.”

Tom Milner, UK project manager at F1 in Schools, said: "We're passionate about increasing the presence of women in STEM, so it's fantastic to have an all-girls team as our national champions, and we know this is the start of a brilliant career journey, whatever path they decide to pursue."