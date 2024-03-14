Emergency services were called to a fire at a home in North Yorkshire.

Two fire crews rushed to the detached property in Harrogate at 3.52pm today (Thursday, March 14).

Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the property, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A service spokesperson added: “The fire was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet and the smoke was later ventilated from the property using positive pressure ventilation.

“Advice was given to occupants on scene.”