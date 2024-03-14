INOV8 will open on the site of the former Costa Coffee, in High Ousegate, on Saturday (March 16).

The new store will create six jobs.

The store will sell company branded shoes, clothing and equipment for runners, hikers and gym enthusiasts.

There will also be an in-store coffee shop.

To celebrate the opening, INOV8 will hold a social group 10km run from the store on Sunday, March 24 at 10am, with all invited.

INOV8, High Ousegate, will open its doors on Saturday, March 16 (Image: Harry Booth)

INOV8 was founded 21 years ago. The company is based in the Lake District and trades in more than 50 countries worldwide. York is its second city store, coming a month after the brand opened its doors in Sheffield.

James Nettleton, INOV8 Business Development Director, said: "We couldn’t be more excited to open our store in York.

"Ever since announcing our arrival in the city, we have had an incredible response.

READ NEXT:

"Local runners, clubs, gyms and community organisations have reached out with so many inspiring ideas for collaborations and partnerships.

"This confirms what we always thought about York. It’s a place teeming with people who share our passions for running, the outdoors and training.

"We hope people will use the store not just as a shop, but also as a gathering place before and after runs, hikes and gym sessions. All are welcome and excellent coffee awaits."

The York store will open seven days a week. Opening from 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.