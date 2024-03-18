The book, which is set in the 1980s, follows historians Marina and Stephanie, archaeologist Adam and John, rector of the local church, as they uncover the mysteries of a small Welsh village. The forces unleashed against them threaten their sanity and their lives.

Early feedback for the book has been positive, with readers praising the "finely drawn characters" and "gripping story".

Malcolm Pryce, author of the popular Aberystwyth series describes Llantathan as "an enjoyable story, written to an extremely high standard".

Llantathan, the first in a series of supernatural murder mysteries, has been a long time coming.

First penned three decades ago, the handwritten manuscript was shelved until a flood forced Christine to digitise the story to save it from destruction.

Christine had a career in archaeology then became a trustee of the Brontё Society with responsibility for heritage and conservation, a role she also undertook with the Council for British Archaeology Yorkshire.

Speaking about the final release of her first book, Christine said: “It’s very surreal to see Llantathan in print. I have been carrying these characters with me for such a long time they feel like part of me.”

Llantathan was inspired by her ongoing historical research and she is currently working on the second book in the series.

The publication of Llantathan has come at a particularly good time for the York-based author, coinciding with the opening of Criminally Good Books, a brand-new bookstore on Colliergate, stocking true crime, crime fiction and murder mysteries. With a keen drive to promote local authors, the store is now a stockist of Llantathan.

Llantathan is also available in paperback and on Kindle from Amazon, and YPD books in York, and Christine is currently working on the second book in the series.