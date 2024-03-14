AN urgent appeal has gone out to find two girls missing from home in York.

North Yorkshire Police say Lacie, 12, and Chelsea, 13, have been missing since yesterday evening (March 13).

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "They were last seen in the Tang Hall area of York yesterday. They may be in the city centre.

"Lacie may be wearing a black coat with a fur hood, black leggings and white trainers.

"Chelsea may be wearing a school uniform of a blazer, blue tie, white shirt, black trousers and white trainers.

"If you see either girl, or know where they are, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately - dial 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting - quoting reference 12240045237."