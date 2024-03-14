North Yorkshire Police say Lacie, 12, and Chelsea, 13, have been missing since yesterday evening (March 13).

A police spokesman said: "They were last seen in the Tang Hall area of York yesterday. They may be in the city centre.

"Lacie may be wearing a black coat with a fur hood, black leggings and white trainers.

"Chelsea may be wearing a school uniform of a blazer, blue tie, white shirt, black trousers and white trainers.

"If you see either girl, or know where they are, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately - dial 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting - quoting reference 12240045237."