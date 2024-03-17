From daffodils to snowdrops, bulbs in the ground will begin to release bursts of colour as we wave goodbye to winter.

Not to mention, cherry blossom trees are now starting to grow tiny pink clusters in our towns and villages, but where and when is the ideal time to see them full of life?

Especially at The Stray in Harrogate, which has been named as one of the best places in the UK to see cherry blossom, according to Time Out magazine.

The publisher commented: “Though our endless grey winters can make us forget how enchanting the UK can be, springtime crops up every year to remind us, and it’s just around the corner. And among the most exciting natural awakenings of the new season is the eruption of cherry blossoms.

“Head outside to one of these lovely spots for some (much needed) vitamin D, and you’ll be blessed with glowing tree-lined walks and a sprinkling of pastel pink confetti – good for the soul, and the Instagram feed.

“April is the most vibrant month for these displays, but they’ll be in bloom from March to May, so check out our roundup of the best places to walk among cherry blossoms in the UK.”

Why is The Stray in Harrogate one of the UK’s best places for cherry blossom?





Time Out explained: “You’ll find candyfloss archways of perfect blossom all over The Stray: a 200-acre stretch of parkland in Yorkshire’s regal spa town.

“Planted in 1953 to celebrate the Queen’s coronation, the blossoms are usually joined by patches of jewel-bright crocuses and sunshine daffodils in spring.”

On Tripadvisor, plenty of visitors have enjoyed days out to see cherry blossom bloom at The Stray.

One person left this review: “In the Spring the beautiful cherry trees in The Stray in full bloom are guaranteed to make your heart sing.

“The flowers in Harrogate are beautiful at any time of the year but T%he [the] Stray is definitely at its best in Springtime.”

Another posted about the scenery at the public park, saying: “One if [of] the most beautiful aspects of visiting Harrogate, stunning whatever the season, but my favourite is Spring.

“The Cherry Blossom trees are just picturesque for me but snow on the stray gives Spring a run for its money.

“Just a fabulous, well used area of greenness, surrounding Harrogate town that takes some beating.”

Recommended reading:

The UK’s top 10 places to watch cherry blossom bloom

Greenwich Park, London

Kew Gardens, London

The Stray, Harrogate

Sizergh Castle, Cumbria

Trelissick Garden, Cornwall

Cathays Park, Cardiff

The Meadows, Edinburgh

Keele University, Staffordshire

Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline

Dunster Castle, Somerset

You can find more about each best cherry blossom location in the UK on the Time Out website.