A registered sex offender from North Yorkshire is back behind bars after starting a sexual relationship with a woman in breach of his licence.
Matthew Liam Dunning was serving a one-year sentence following a breach of his Sex Offender Notification Requirements.
The 29-year-old, of Pavilion Square, Scarborough, was released from prison on licence after serving six months of that sentence.
Dunning went on to breach his licence conditions by starting a sexual relationship with a woman without disclosing his Registered Sex Offender status to her, North Yorkshire Police said.
He also failed to inform the probation service about this relationship, the force added.
He is now back in prison where he will serve the remainder of his sentence.
