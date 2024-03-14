As reported by The Press yesterday (March 13), the Halifax has revealed that it will shut its branch in York Road, Acomb, in January 2025.

The Halifax said the move was due to a fall in customer visits to the branch over recent years.

But Liberal Democrat councillor for Westfield ward, Andrew Waller, slammed the decision, saying the Halifax branch was the last remaining bank in the west of York.

He said local councillors were not informed of the decision prior to the announcement.

Cllr Waller said: "The announcement from Halifax is a very unwelcome surprise for local residents and businesses and of course for the branch staff who provide a valuable service.

"I am calling on Halifax to think again.

"This is the last bank branch left in west York, serving not just Acomb residents but those in the surrounding areas.

"Many residents cannot easily get into the city centre and back to do their banking and have no access to digital services – for these residents, having access to local banking services is essential.

"If the closure does go ahead, Acomb is fortunate to have a fantastic Post Office – Taylors of Acomb – and a branch of the Leeds Building Society.

"I will be in touch with them over the coming weeks to discuss how we can make sure that as many people as possible know about the services they offer."

As revealed by The Press online on Wednesday, cash and ATM network LINK has revealed it will move into the Acomb Halifax site once the bank closes to create a 'banking hub'. LINK currently has 39 banking hubs operating in the UK, with one in Knaresborough.

Cllr Waller said: "The suggestion of a ‘banking hub’ being established is interesting, but very little detail is provided and many questions remain unanswered.

"For example, how will this hub complement the services already provided by the Post Office and the Leeds Building Society? Will it be similar to other banking hubs such as the one in Knaresborough that was opened last year?"

In a statement issued to The Press, a spokesperson for Halifax said: "As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Acomb branch have fallen over recent years.

"Customers can continue to manage their money online, by calling us, visiting our nearby Parliament Street branch or the York Road Post Office, or at the banking hub once it is up and running."

The petition to "save the Acomb branch", set up by the York Liberal Democrats, can be found online via this link: https://digitallibdems.typeform.com/to/oYj4RoYG.