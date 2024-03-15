This is genocide, and our country is complicit.

We regularly fail to vote for a ceasefire at the United Nations.

Lethal weapons including armed drones are made here in the UK.

We have political leaders who seem to think it is clever to stoke divisions by spreading hate at this time.

An estimated 100,000 people in Gaza are killed, injured or missing. Some 17,000 children are orphaned.

People, like me, who wish to say 'Not in My Name' by taking to the streets do so because we have retained our humanity and know that violence breeds violence and we urgently need a ceasefire now.

Please take action today to say 'Not in my Name', write to your MP, write to Rishi Sunak, support the amazing work of UK Charity Medical Aid for Palestinians - and join our March for Palestine this Saturday, March 16, at 2pm, from St Helen's Square.

SJ Cooke,

Smithie Close,

New Earswick,

York

---

Why I think York City is cursed

YEAR after year pretty much 80 percent of my time following this once proud football club I see them in some sort of relegation dog scrap.

The result against Altrincham is a complete mockery of everything John Askey and the team did that got us up two years ago. Imagine how it must be for Mr Askey watching something he built be destructed in front of his very eyes. Must be like a six year old having his Lego project demolished right infront of him.

Do the players actually care? I have my doubts. They will still pick up their wage packet every week and no doubt. The only one who deserves credit is John Lewis who had the courage to apologise to fans.

I seriously think this football club is cursed. Even with different owners, managers, players we get these horrendous periods like we're currently suffering.

Tom Holland,

Haxby,

York

---

Be grateful we live in a democracy

I ENDORSE Peter Rickaby’s letter of 13th March, ‘A bleak future ahead’. The UK is a shadow of its former self. Unlike days of yore, when ‘Team GB’ would ‘send a gunboat’ to sort it, nowadays we hesitate as to which of the two available we should despatch. I feel the situation has deteriorated since Brexit, which, I imagine is where your correspondent and I diverge.

However, looking on the brighter side of life, at least we have reasonable, decent leaders of our main political parties even if they don’t exactly shine, leave much to be desired or are dwarfed by the challenges that confront them. They’re not tyrants, monsters or thugs. They believe in, and more or less practice, that amorphous entity, democracy. I count my blessings living in this country and easily reach double figures!

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

---

No wonder Tories are trailing Labour

It would appear Prime Minister Sunak represents a northern constituency out of political convenience, for since stabbing Boris Johnson in the back his connection with views held by millions who reside north of the River Trent have evaporated into the clouds, preferring instead those held by our metropolitan elite.

Little wonder, therefore, the Tories are trailing Labour in the polls, he is proving himself to have no empathy whatsoever with down to earth "say it as it is" northern opinion.

When their little treasures are in need of medical attention what alternative to going to a vets is on offer to pet owners - none. Hearing of some of the charges incurred would suggest monopoly and greed are natural bed fellows.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire