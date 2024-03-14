A WARNING has gone out to anyone with a DVLA scam in York or North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say a scam email impersonating the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) tells the recipient that 'your vehicle is no longer up to date with its current road tax.'
Andy Hugill, a digital PCSO for North Yorkshire Police, said: "It also includes a warning that this is the last reminder it will issue you and a dodgy link to fill out a form to be 'up to standard with the DVLA legal requirements.'
"You can forward scam emails to report@phishing.gov.uk and phishing websites can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre."
