Patients at Monkbar Pharmacy are being told prescriptions cannot be processed or handed out until the business reopens.

Police were called to the pharmacy in Goodramgate at 4.40am today (Thursday, March 14).

Glass in the front door of the business was smashed during the break-in.

“Two suspects were seen leaving the premises on bikes,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

“Officers attended immediately and contacted the owner to make them aware.”

Monkbar Pharmacy in Goodramgate which is closed after the break-in (Image: Alice Kavanagh)

A Monkbar Pharmacy spokesperson said the business hopes to reopen later today after police have completed their onsite investigation.

“If a person requires their medication before we reopen we would appreciate it if they could email (Contact@monkbarpharmacy.co.uk) us to request that their prescription is released to allow another pharmacy to process it,” they said.

Police outside Monkbar Pharmacy after the break-in (Image: Alice Kavanagh)

“We would appreciate people leaving our phone lines clear for those who cannot use other methods to contact us and to allow staff on site to focus on assisting the police and clearing up.”

Signs in the pharmacy's window said it was closed 'due to an incident'.

Pharmacy staff on the scene told The Press that nobody had been injured.

The police spokesperson said inquiries are “at an early stage and will continue throughout the day”.

They urged anyone with information about the incident – including relevant CCTV footage – to call 101 quoting reference NYP-14032024-0057.