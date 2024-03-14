Entries are now open for the York Design Awards 2024, with developers, residents, architects, and builders invited to submit their properties for judging.

The awards, which are now in their 16th year, aim to encourage and promote excellence in design and conservation in York, striving for the highest standards which will delight present and future generations.

A previous winner: Beth Davies at 70, Walmgate (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Ann Reid, chair of the York Design Awards committee said: “We are delighted to announce that entries are now open for the 2024 York Design Awards. Each year, we are astounded by the fantastic properties across our city and we are looking forward to seeing this year’s entries.

"We hope that our changes to the entry process will ensure that each property can be fairly judged on its own merit and will allow for our judges to recognise and award fantastic designs without being limited by the category barriers. We encourage developers, architects, builders, and residents to submit their entries.”

Ann Reid (Image: Duncan Lomax, Ravage Productions)

She said that for the first time, the judges have removed the option for applicants to enter a specific category in the awards. This decision has been made to allow judges to recognise truly excellent design without artificial barriers. Instead, entries will be judged against a set of criteria which includes Quality of Design, Context, Materials & Workmanship, Sustainability and the Ability to Delight, and awards will be given according to the discretion of the panel of independent judges.

Scarborough Bridge, one of last years winners (Image: York Design Awards)

The free to enter awards aim to celebrate the widest range of development from residential developments, community and commercial buildings through to open space, public realm and landscape. They will also recognise excellent conservation projects and buildings with exceptional sustainability measures. Entries are permitted for properties completed within the past three years within the City of York Council boundary.

The winners of last year’s awards included the Digital Skills Academy, Askham Bryan College which won the Sustainability award, Skelton Hall which was awarded the Residential (Single Dwelling), John Shannon Conservation award and York Scarborough Bridge which received both the Public Realm and Open Space award and the Lord Mayor’s award.

7, Tower Street was a winner last year (Image: Duncan Lomax)

Entries for this year’s awards can be submitted online via the York Design website: https://www.yorkdesignawards.org/application-form/. A PDF entry form can also be downloaded from the website. The deadline to submit entries is Sunday, March 31.

The York Design Awards Winners 2023 (Image: Duncan Lomax Ravage Productions)