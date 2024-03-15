Walmgate Day Nursery has been rated ‘good’ in all areas by the watchdog after inspectors called on Wednesday, February 7.

Inspectors previously rated the nursery – which cares for up to 42 children aged zero to four – ‘inadequate’ and warned the safety and well-being of children could not be assured.

At the time, Tom Mathie, owner of Walmgate Day Nursery, told The Press Ofsted’s concerns about child safeguarding were “baseless” and that the inspectors’ report “may not accurately represent” the efforts of staff.

Walmgate Day Nursery has been rated ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted (Image: Supplied)

In their latest report, inspectors say nursery managers have “focused on addressing the weaknesses” mentioned at the last inspection.

“The arrangements for safeguarding are effective,” the report adds.

“There is an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first.”

Mr Mathie told The Press: “We are thrilled with this outcome and extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated staff for their tireless efforts, as well as to the support given by the parents of our children.

“It's important to reiterate that there were no safeguarding concerns before this.”

Nursery staff praised for supporting children

The latest Ofsted report praises staff at the nursery who inspectors say support children to “make good progress” across all areas of learning.

“They are consistent in their approach to ensure that children learn what is expected of them,” the report says.

“This helps children to feel safe and secure as they understand the boundaries that are set.”

Inspectors add that staff know the children they care for “well” and “understand their individual needs”.

Inside Walmgate Day Nursery (Image: Supplied)

“They work with parents to ensure that they support areas of learning that parents identify,” the report continues.

“This is contributing towards the progress children make.”

The report adds the nursery manager “evaluates practice regularly” and “understands the strengths and weaknesses of practice”.

“Staff give reassurance and comfort to children when they are settling into a new environment,” inspectors say.

“They use children's names as they speak to them and use regular praise and encouragement to help children to feel safe and secure.

“Staff have received additional training to support them to manage and understand children's behaviour,” they add.

York nursery owner 'pleased to see' Ofsted being challenged

Last week Sir Martyn Oliver, chief inspector of Ofsted, launched a major consultation into the watchdog’s future direction and said he was serious about it “doing better”.

His comments followed a report by the Education Select Committee in January that called on the Department for Education and Ofsted “to develop an alternative” to the single-word judgments used to rate schools in England.

Mr Mathie said he was “pleased to see” that Ofsted reports were being challenged and said it “will likely lead to improvements in the system”.