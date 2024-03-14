EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a cat has been stuck on a chimney in York for more than 24 hours.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7pm on Wednesday night (March 13) to Baker Street in Clifton.

A service spokesman said: “A crew from Acomb responded to reports of a cat stuck on top of a chimney, for over 24 hours.

“Crews used a 9m ladder and a roof ladder to bring the cat to safety and reunite it with its owner.”