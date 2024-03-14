As The Press reported earlier this month, it happened on the corner of Princess Street in Bridlington on Saturday, February 10.

Detective Chief Inspector Alli Sweeting of Humberside Police said: “Since we received the report, detectives have been conducting numerous enquiries to establish how the man sustained his injuries.

“The man was admitted to hospital on Saturday, February 24 as a result of injuries, and after a period of time in hospital, he later died on Monday, March 11. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“We can confirm that the man’s injuries were sustained as a result of a medical episode, and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A file will now be prepared for the coroner.”