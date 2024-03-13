A TransPennine Express train is understood to have suffered damage in the incident north of Northallerton shortly after 6.30pm today (Wednesday, March 13).

Services heading north of York are delayed as a result.

A comment on the National Rail website said: "A train hitting an obstruction on the line between Darlington and York means that all lines are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

"Disruption is expected until 7.45pm."

One person on the stranded train told The Press that passengers had been informed the train had hit an animal.

More to follow.