The outlet, based in St Nicholas Avenue in Fulford, said trading results for January and February of this year surpassed those for the same period in 2023.

Paul Tyler, centre manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York said: “Sales and footfall numbers are up since the beginning of the year.

“This follows and impressive trading period for the last quarter of 2023 and a very strong Christmas across all our designer brand partners and food and beverage brands.”

In the final quarter of 2023 customer numbers exceeded one million which was up on the corresponding figures for September to December 2022.

Customer numbers in the first ten weeks of 2024 were just over 600,000, four per cent up on last year.

The centre boss said he and the team remained optimistic for another record-breaking year.

Sales and footfall should be boosted by plans in place for the next 12 months.

Paul said: “There are plans to welcome a number of new premium brands to the centre throughout the year.

“The first of these is sportswear and outerwear company Columbia, opening in April.”

American outdoor clothing and footwear brand The North Face has doubled the size of its unit.

Vans and Skechers are set to increase in size in March after a move to larger units – the latter being relocated into the combined former Suits Direct and Jeff Banks units.

Mini-golf returns to the site in time for Easter this year (Image: Supplied)

In addition to the expanding retail offer, and in time for the Easter holidays, the mini golf course is returning after proving to be a hit in the summer months of 2023.

Shoppers and their guests can tee-off outside the South Entrance and a round will be free of charge for them during the Easter School holiday period.

An Easter bunny trail will be in place for younger shoppers – searching for several fluffy bunnies hidden in a number of shop windows in return for a treat and a chance to enter a prize draw for one of the cuddly toys.

The centre manager also said March’s figures look strong.

Paul said: “During our three-day Friends & Family event, which offered ‘McArthurGlen Club’ members additional discounts, we saw customer numbers increase by over 8 per cent year on year.

“These numbers demonstrate that shoppers remain resilient and have an appetite for quality designer brands and investment items of clothing.”