The county's fire and rescue service say they were called at 1.23pm today (March 13) to Bilton Lane in Harrogate after reports of a gazebo that had blown away.

A service spokesman said: "Harrogate crew attended to make safe a gazebo which had blown onto a roof.

"Crews handled the gazebo down to ground level and made safe using tyres to weigh down.

"The incident was handed over to responsible person."