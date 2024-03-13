A FLY away gazebo had to be rescued from a rooftop in North Yorkshire.
The county's fire and rescue service say they were called at 1.23pm today (March 13) to Bilton Lane in Harrogate after reports of a gazebo that had blown away.
A service spokesman said: "Harrogate crew attended to make safe a gazebo which had blown onto a roof.
"Crews handled the gazebo down to ground level and made safe using tyres to weigh down.
"The incident was handed over to responsible person."
