As reported in The Press, Bishopthorpe's only GP practice - the Old School Medical Centre - is to close by the summer with patients expected to travel to a sister surgery in Copmanthorpe.

The closure has been controversial because there is no direct bus link between Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe and residents say it could be difficult for elderly or vulnerable patients to see a GP.

Under the planning application, the former doctor's surgery at 46 Church Lane, which was once a house, could be converted back to a family home.

Artist's impression of how the former GP surgery at Church Street, Bishopthorpe could look following conversion to a house. Image from planning documents

According to the Design and Access report to planners, the building was once owned by Dr Wedgwood, a former partner of the practice. The current applicants for the project are Mr and Mrs Ian Bruce - Judith Bruce is the daughter of Dr Wedgwood and is the executor of the estate.

The report says that Mr and Mrs Bruce would like to return to the area and are exploring ideas for a replacement dwelling on the site.

The current application (ref: 24/00351/FUL) would see the addition of a two-storey side extension and a first-floor rear extension to the surgery building.

The house would have four bedrooms and an open-plan ground-floor plan.

Former Bishopethorpe GP surgery - proposed new house from the back. Image from planning documents

Solar panels would also be installed to the rear roof slope - just one of several green initiatives detailed in the scheme.

The building would also be air-tight and ventilated by mechanical ventilation and heat recovery systems (MVHR). Heating would be via an air source heat pump delivered by low temperature underfloor hot water.

The photo-voltaic system would on the roof would feed a battery bank located on the ground floor as well as being used for the heat pump.

The report adds that the dropped kerb would be retained and there would be space for two parked cars on the front. An electric car-charging point would be positioned on the corner of the house linked to the battery bank.

The existing house was built in the 1920s in brick under a French tile roof and sits within the Conservation Area of Bishopthorpe. The property was extended in 1999 to give additional space for the surgery.

In the Design and Access report, Mark Bramhall, for the applicants, concludes: "The change of use to residential is an enhancement to the asset as it is a predominantly residential area and will reduce the car journeys and parking along the street. The refurbishment of the fabric and the upgraded thermal performance will also protect the asset for the future giving the property a sustainable use.

"We consequently see the overall effect of proposals of the heritage asset as being positive."

