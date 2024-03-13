Five burglaries took place in Gillygate between February 22 and March 5 – three at Love Cheese on February 25, 27 and March 5 and two at Caesars on February 22 and March 1.

North Yorkshire Police today (Wednesday, March 13) said a 34-year-old man was arrested on March 5 on suspicion of burglary and has been released on bail while inquiries continue.

The force’s staff investigator Robert Oliver of City and York Investigation Hub, said: “No one should have to arrive at their place of work and discover their business has been broken into.

The damage after break-ins at Love Cheese in Gillygate, York (Image: Love Cheese)

“I would like to reassure the business owners of Gillygate and its surrounding areas that we’re investigating the break-ins thoroughly and will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

At the time of the break-ins, owner of Love Cheese Jordan Thomson told The Press similar incidents in the area made it “unnerving” for traders in Gillygate.

After today's update he told us: "The investigation is still ongoing so it's a little unnerving as we have to wait and see."

The Love Cheese shop – which stocks a range of local and continental cheeses and wines – remained open after the break-ins but its café was forced to close while police investigated.

How to report information

Police say inquiries are ongoing and urge anyone with information to get in touch by emailing robert.oliver2@northyorkshire.police.uk or phoning 101.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12240039854 when providing information.