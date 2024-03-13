The victim, a local man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries and needed hospital treatment.

But North Yorkshire Police said his injuries could have been worse had a passing man in a van not intervened.

A police spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we want to speak to a witness who got out of a passing van and intervened to protect the victim, preventing further injury to him. The witness is described as a white man, bald, wearing sunglasses and a hi-vis jacket."

The attack happened in Seamer Road, Scarborough, near the bus stop past Lidl, at around 8pm on Friday, March 8.

Police are looking for four suspects. They are described as:

A white girl, around 5ft 2ins tall, aged 15-17, with dark blonde shoulder-length hair, nose piercing, wearing a black puffa jacket

A black girl, aged 15-16, with hair in a ponytail, wearing a black coat

A mixed-race boy, 5ft 8ins tall, thin build, 16-17 years old, with short dark hair, wearing dark clothing

A white boy, with short hair, aged about 16, wearing a dark snood or mask covering his face and a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240042302.