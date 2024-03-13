Max was last seen at his home address in York at about 3am today (March 13).

He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black trousers and black trainers. Police have said he may have changed clothes since the last sighting.

Max is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

A spokesperson for the force said: "His family have been unable to contact him ever since and we’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Inquiries are ongoing to locate Max and as part of our inquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen Max, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately."

If you have seen Max or have any information that could assist the police, you are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to our Force Control Room.

If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Please quote job number 12240044720 when providing any information.