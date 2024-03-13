The Halifax branch in York Road, Acomb, will close on January 15, 2025.

A spokesperson for Halifax said: "Most customers are now using our mobile app, internet banking or calling us instead, which means they are using branches, including the Acomb branch, much less."

According to Halifax, 44 per cent of customers at the branch have used other branches in a 12 month period. The bank also added that the dominant demographic of customers were aged 55-74, taking up 34 per cent of the share.

The cash machine will also close, with the nearest ones being 150 metres away at the Boyes Store, at 13-15 Front Street. There is also a cash machine at the Morrisons supermarket.

Halifax branch in Acomb (Image: Street View)

The nearest Halifax branch to the soon to be closed one in Acomb can be found at 47 Parliament Street, in York, nearly two miles away.

Cash and ATM network LINK has revealed it will move into the Acomb Halifax site once the bank closes. As of today (March 13), LINK has 39 banking hubs operating in the UK, with one in Knaresborough.

LINK says its mission is part of a "wider commitment to protect access to cash".

Nick Quin, head of financial inclusion at LINK said: "Access to cash and basic banking continues to be vital to millions of people across the UK.

"The hub will make a real difference and means people won’t need to travel into the centre of York for their everyday banking."