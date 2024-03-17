Despite her size, Lady was brought to the York animal home off Landing Lane because she was 'very scared around the resident children', the RSPCA says.

But she now ready to find new owners - though it would need to be an adult-only home.

"Lady is a very sweet but nervous and shy girl," a member of staff who works at the animal home said.

"(She) is a very nervous girl when meeting new people for the first time. But once she has built up her confidence around you she is a lovely, friendly and playful dog."

Lady is a 'very active girl', the RSPCA says, so will need 'adopters who are equally active who will give her the exercise she needs'.

"Lady is not very secure when experiencing things that she has not done or places she has been before," the staff member said.

"So we are looking for patient adopters who will help her overcome her insecurities and show her that the world is not that scary and can be fun."

Lady is very good with other dogs and gains confidence around them.

"So it would be great if she could live with another dog who is confident and can show her the ropes," the staff member said.

She will need someone who is at home most of the time while she settles, the RSPCA stresses.

"Someone who works from home would be perfect," the staff member said.

"Lady really is a really great dog who deserves to be in a loving home."

Lady will need to be in an adult-only home, but could live with another dog (who must be neutered) after a successful introduction at the animal centre.

She will need a totally secure garden with a six-foot fence.

"And please note - Lady is a very large dog!" the staff member said.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk